Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,421 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

TDOC opened at $196.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

