Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after buying an additional 142,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.70.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $778.06 and its 200 day moving average is $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

