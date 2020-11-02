Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.