Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

