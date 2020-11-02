Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.