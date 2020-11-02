Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.04 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

