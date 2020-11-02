Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT opened at $157.57 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.