Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

