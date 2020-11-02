Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

