Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 798 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.