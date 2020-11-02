Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NSC stock opened at $209.12 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

