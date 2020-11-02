Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 11,138 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

