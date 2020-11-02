Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $173.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

