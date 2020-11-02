Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,977 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

