Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 45,864 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

