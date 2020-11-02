Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

SAUHY opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Straumann has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

