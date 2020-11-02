Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

