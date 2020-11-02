Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.