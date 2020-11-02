Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.22.

TSE SU opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.29. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

