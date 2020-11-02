SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 506,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

