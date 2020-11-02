SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $16.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.99 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 340,324 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

