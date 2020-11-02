Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.