Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €117.09 and a 200-day moving average of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.