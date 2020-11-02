Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 77.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 60.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

