T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.66 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.