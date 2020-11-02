Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Liposome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $163.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 129.25% and a negative net margin of 1,514.38%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

