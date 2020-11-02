Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $72,094.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

