Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $2.69 on Monday. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

