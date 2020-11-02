Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 223.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

