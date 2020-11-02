Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.