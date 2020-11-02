Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE:TPR opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 655,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

