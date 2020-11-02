Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSHA) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 3rd. Taysha Gene Therapies had issued 7,869,566 shares in its IPO on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $157,391,320 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Taysha Gene Therapies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $20.80 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

