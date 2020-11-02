TCW Group Inc. Buys 39,048 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 3.79% of Five Star Senior Living worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3,310.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.58 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

