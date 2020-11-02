TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $229.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

