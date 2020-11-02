TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,263,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

