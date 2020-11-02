TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 101.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $116.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

