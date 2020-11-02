TCW Group Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NODK. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NI in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NI in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NI by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NI by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NODK. TheStreet upgraded NI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.93%.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

