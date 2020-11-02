TCW Group Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,712 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

ATUS opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,375,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,834,673. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

