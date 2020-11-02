TCW Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $303.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

