TCW Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after purchasing an additional 321,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

