TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Bank OZK worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.