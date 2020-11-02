TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Anaplan worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Anaplan by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,760 shares of company stock valued at $41,905,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

