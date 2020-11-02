TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $36.94 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.