TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $111,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of ZI opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

