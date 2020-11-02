TCW Group Inc. Purchases 20,485 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,700 shares of company stock valued at $33,342,001 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.