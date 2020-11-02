TCW Group Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 403,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 672,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 266,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

