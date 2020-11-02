TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,429 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $232.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25.
In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
