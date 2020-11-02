TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,429 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $232.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

