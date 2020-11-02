TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 15.85% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

