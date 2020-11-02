TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,252 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,677,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $349.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.86. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

