TCW Group Inc. Sells 113,678 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,678 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE:MPC opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $68.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

